Chelsea won 1-4 against a Tottenham Hotspur with nine players in a match that had three goals disallowed by the VAR, a penalty, two red cards and a final hat trick by Nico Jackson.

It was a war, a real battle, a game from another era and unpredictable in a football as predictable as today’s, in which every detail seems to be measured to the millimeter. But for one night, all those laws of modern football were blown up and a fight from yesteryear was enjoyed, punctuated by technology, which appeared at every moment to review and discuss decisions on the field.

With a Tottenham invincible and a Chelsea unable to beat anyone, the goal six minutes into Dejan Kulusevskiin a fortunate play, since his shot hit Levi Colwill and confused Robert Sánchez, seemed to set the course of the game and detonate another disaster for those at Stamford Bridge.

When Heung-min Son made it 2-0 eight minutes later, Mauricio Pochettino gulped. A hard night was coming. But that goal from the South Korean was the beginning of the circus. The lineman ruled it out for offside and the VAR confirmed it. It was the butterfly flight that changed the game, the moment that began the carousel of nonsense.

Because a few minutes later, Raheem Sterling had the VAR annulled a goal for helping himself with the control. While Sterling was defining the play on the other part of the field, Cristian Romero kicked a Chelsea player without the ball. When reviewing the stock technology, he only kept Sterling’s hand.

The Argentine, yes, paid for it later. Karma came, when in a goal by Moisés Caicedo – disallowed for offside -, the VAR first determined the illegal position of Nico Jackson in the play – he intervened in Vicario’s vision – and once corroborated that, he observed that the ‘ Cuti’ took Enzo Fernández’s leg with his heels in front.

After going to the VAR, Michael Oliver, who will never forget this match, pointed to the eleven meters and sent off the Argentine. From the penalty spot, Cole Palmer, but not before touching Vicario’s mitt and the post, smashed the ball into the net. 1-1 and Tottenham with one less. Could things get worse for the Spurs?

Of course, in the twelve-minute added time James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven were injured. They lost their best offensive player and their two best defenders in 45 minutes. Postecoglou, who watched in bewilderment as his house of cards fell, rebuilt with Emerson for Maddison, Hojbjerg for Van de Ven and Eric Dier for Brennan Johnson.

The passage to the locker room made him look favorably on the tie and with ten players on the field it was feasible against a blind Chelsea facing the goal. Until Udogie, who already had a yellow card from the first minutes, mowed down Sterling and took the second card. With nine, it was an odyssey to hold on to 1-1 and Postecoglou invented an offside line practically in the center of the field for such a feat.

This invention caused the ‘Blues’ to be offside seven times and prevented the goal until the 75th minute. Vicario was in charge of saving each and every one of Chelsea’s attempts, with double saves from Jackson and Palmer, with a hand by hand to Cucurella… But in one of the many balls behind the defense, Sterling started in regulation position and gave the ball at two for one so that Jackson gave Chelsea the 1-2 lead.

Like a good fight, this game still had a final twist, which came just a few seconds after Jackson’s goal, when in a lateral foul, Dier took advantage of an extension and impaled the ball on the far post. The scream from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was quickly drowned out by the referee’s whistle and the lineman’s flag. There was an offside and although it was reviewed for several minutes, there was no miracle.

In stoppage time, Jackson, in two counterattacks, scored two goals to sign his first hat trick with this shirt. After 52 unbeaten games at home, Postecoglou lost his record. After eleven rounds, Tottenham finally lost. After a brutal battle, Chelsea finally won. The ‘Spurs’ lose the lead in favor of Manchester City, which takes them one point, while the ‘Blues’ are tenth, with fifteen points, seven away from the European positions.

EFE

