According to the Financial Times, the measure moves towards a total ban on the sale of US technology to Chinese big tech

Joe Biden’s government stopped providing export licenses to US companies supplying the Huawei. The decision moves towards a total ban on the sale of US technology to the Chinese company. The information is from the newspaper Financial Times.

According to the publication, people familiar with the matter within the government said that the US Department of Commerce has notified some companies that it will no longer grant licenses to any group that wants to export technology from the US to the big tech.

The measure is part of the trade dispute between the US and China.

In 2019, the US imposed a series of trade sanctions on Huawei and other Chinese companies. Then-President Donald Trump signed a measure that allowed the country to ban telecommunications networks of opposing nations.

The White House statement said it would target organizations that use its equipment to monitor or disrupt US telecommunications or other infrastructure.

On April 20, 2019, a CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) report accused the Chinese government of funding Huawei. The information was published by the British newspaper The Times.

biden too signedin June 2021, an executive order barring Americans from investing in 59 Chinese companies. They would be suspected of connection with the military forces of China.

On the list were companies such as China Mobile, China Telecommunications, China Unicom, Hikvision and Huawei.