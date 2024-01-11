US Presidential Election | Trump's challenger Haley: Russia will continue to Poland and the Baltics if it is allowed to win in Ukraine

Support for Ukraine strongly divides Trump's main challengers in the Republican primary race.

The Republican Party are aspiring to become presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis turned a blind eye to the US policy on Ukraine in a TV debate on Wednesday.

The overwhelming pre-election favorite Donald Trump stuck to his line and did not participate in this debate either, which was the last before the primary elections get underway in Iowa next week.

Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, brought up in the debate how important it is for the US to continue supporting Ukraine against the Russian attack. According to Haley, supporting Ukraine will prevent the war from spreading to the rest of Europe. He said dictators always do what they say they will do.

“Russia has said that after it took over Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic countries are next in line. They are NATO countries and that would mean that the United States would be at war,” Haley told the news channel CNN's in a debate held in Des Moines, Iowa.

Haley emphasized that he does not want US soldiers on the front.

“This is about avoiding war. This is about our soldiers not needing wars.”

According to Haley, the United States should support its friends. He said that Ukraine is a “friendly, freedom-loving country for the United States” and pointed out that the effects of the war in Ukraine are also reflected in Asia.

“If Russia wins, China wins. There is a reason that the Taiwanese want us to help the Ukrainians. Namely, if Ukraine wins, China will not attack Taiwan.”

of Florida According to Governor DeSantis, Haley is like a carbon copy of the current Democratic president in terms of foreign policy About Joe Biden. DeSantis has been more along the lines of former President Trump when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

DeSantis has criticized the support package worth tens of billions of dollars, which Biden has tried to get through Congress. He sees Ukraine as an endless money pit.

“They [ukrainalaiset] do not say when they will achieve their goals. This may require hundreds of billions more in the future. A lot of people have died, we have to find a way to end the war,” DeSantis said.

“People like Nikki Haley care more about the Ukrainian border than our own southern border, which is wrong.”

Donald Trump was again conspicuous by his absence: he did not participate in the last televised debate before the primaries.

DeSantis also claimed that U.S. aid to Ukraine has paid tens of billions worth of Ukrainian state bureaucrats' salaries and Ukrainians' pensions. In his opinion, the United States should focus its investments more on Asia and the Pacific.

In Haley's opinion, the United States does not have to choose between supporting Ukraine, supporting Israel and strengthening the security of the southern border. He stated that only three percent of the US defense budget is spent on supporting Ukraine.

“It is a lie to tell the American people that we have to make a choice.”

With Trump has a crushing lead over Haley and DeSantis in the Iowa primary polls. Trump's support is more than 50 percent, while the support of his closest challengers is around 17 percent. Iowa votes on Monday.

Both DeSantis and Haley criticized Trump's absence from Wednesday's debate. The former president has skipped all Republican primary debates.