US Presidential Election | Trump criticized his opponent in harsh words on the eve of the primary election season

The long-awaited nomination of the Republican Party begins on Monday with the Iowa caucuses.

The Republican Party Politicians seeking the presidential nomination will try to convince their partisans on Sunday before the Iowa caucuses. Iowa caucuses open the US presidential primaries on Monday local time.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump criticized his rival, the former UN ambassador Nikki Haley at his campaign event on Sunday. According to Trump, Haley is not Republican enough.

“Nikki did a good job, she was all right, but she's not fit to be president,” Trump said on Sunday CNN's by.

“And frankly, he's not tough enough. He's not tough enough. We're dealing with tough people,” Trump continued.

According to CNN, the governor of North Dakota, who left the Republican presidential race in December Doug Burgum showed his support for Trump on Sunday. A senator from Florida, a politician from the Republican Party, also lined up behind Trump Marco Rubio.

See also Georgia | Georgia intends to apply for EU membership without delay North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum spoke at Donald Trump's campaign event on Sunday.

Trump's support for the Iowa caucuses looks strong. Trump received overwhelming support in the latest poll of Iowa caucuses. The survey was published on Saturday by the newspaper Des Moines Register, the news channel NBC and the cable television company Mediacom.

According to the results, 48 ​​percent of the participants in the Iowa caucuses plan to vote for Trump, 20 percent for Haley and the governor of Florida Ron DeSantisia 16 percent.

Haley commented on Sunday that he is not worried about recent opinion polls.

“I'm not a political pollster. I'm not going to worry about the numbers. I'm just saying the momentum and the energy on the ground is strong. We feel it. We know this is going in the right direction,” Haley said on Fox News Sunday, according to CNN

See also Return of the Industry portfolio serves the country's interests, says Fiesp Nikki Haley campaigned Sunday in Ames, Iowa.

Haley's campaigning was hampered by challenging weather conditions on Sunday. According to CNN, Haley had to cancel the campaign event and hold it remotely. Both Haley and DeSantis had to cancel several of their campaign events in Iowa on Friday as well, as more remote corners of the state were predicted to face traffic jams.

Governor of New Hampshire Chris Sununu has positioned himself behind Haley. According to Sununu, Haley could reach a strong second place in Iowa and New Hampshire. New Hampshire votes on January 23rd.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed the latest polls on Sunday by stating that he is in the race for the nomination in the long run.

“A lot of voters haven't made up their minds yet,” he told CNN.

Ron DeSantis campaigned in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday. See also Energy | This is how the roof of a detached house turns into a money-making machine. Aarno Sjöblom and Antti Kosonen tell you how much you can earn by selling solar electricity.

of Iowa State the significance of the caucuses is even greater, because it is the nature of primaries in the United States that poorly successful candidates drop out of the race as the spring progresses.

In addition to DeSantis and Haley, there is also still in the nomination race Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson.

The Democratic Party will not start its primaries until a week later. With a sitting president With Joe Biden there is no real opposition in the primaries.