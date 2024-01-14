Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 20:54

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, monitored this Sunday, the 14th, the situation of storms and flooding in the city of Rio de Janeiro and Baixada Fluminense, as well as other regions in the Southeast of Brazil, according to a note released in the period at night by Palácio do Planalto. According to the text, throughout the day, the president spoke by telephone with the mayors of Rio, Eduardo Paes, and of Belford Roxo, Wagner dos Santos Carneiro, and assured the federal government's support for the work of city halls and assistance for the population affected by the rains.

Lula also spoke with ministers Waldez Góes (Integration and Regional Development) and Wellington Dias (Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger), to monitor the work of the assistance and infrastructure teams.

Minister Waldez, according to the statement, is expected to travel to the region with a federal government team to monitor the situation and provide assistance measures to those affected by the rains.