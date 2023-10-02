US President Joe Biden is calling for stricter censorship on social networks, which characterizes him as a bad person. This was announced on October 1 by US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, on the X network (formerly Twitter).

“Name one time in human history when those who fought to censor speech were the good guys. “I’ll wait,” he wrote.

In this way, he responded to Biden’s earlier statements that the actions of the owner of the social network X, Elon Musk, negatively affect the fight against disinformation on this online platform. The American leader expressed this opinion in an interview with the publication ProPublica October 1st.

“Where do people get their news? They go online and you have no idea what’s true and what’s not,” Biden added.

Earlier, on September 23, after the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Washington, Ramaswami called on the current president to “wake up” and begin to put aside the interests of the United States. In his opinion, the leadership of Ukraine should ensure oversight and transparency in the spending of funds received from America as financial assistance.

Prior to this, on August 30, former US President Donald Trump praised Ramaswamy and noted that he could take the post of vice president following the election results.

The presidential candidate, in turn, also positively assessed Trump’s work as head of state.