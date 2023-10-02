Ecuadorians will attend the second round of the Early Presidential and Legislative Elections on October 15 and this Sunday they will attend a debate in which Luisa González, from the Correísta Citizen Revolution Movement, and Daniel Noboa, from the National Democratic Action alliance, will engage a dialogue about their political agenda. Both candidates were chosen as finalists in the first round held in August. The candidate promoted by former president Rafael Correa received the most votes with a 9% advantage over her current opponent. In total, González took 33% of the votes, while Noboa took 24%. However, the candidate is now fighting to prevent her opponent from collecting the entire anti-Correísta vote in the second round.

The first stage of the elections was marked by the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencio and the security crisis is the central axis of this campaign. Ecuadorians are suffering from an unprecedented wave of violence and the main task of the next president will be precisely to confront this emergency and dismantle the network of drug trafficking cartels.

