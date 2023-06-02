Joe Biden fell after giving a speech to graduates at a military academy in Colorado. The US President appears to be doing well – however, this incident could reignite the debate about his age.

uS President Joe Biden stumbled and fell during a graduation ceremony from a military academy, but got back up quickly. After presenting his final diploma at the US Air Force Academy on Thursday, the 80-year-old fell forward, caught his hands and got up with the help of three people. The Democrat walked back to his seat unassisted, smiled, and later gave the thumbs-up sign. “He’s fine,” Presidential Communications Director Ben LaBolt wrote on Twitter. “There was a punching bag on the stage when he shook hands.”

Biden is the oldest US president in office and is hoping to be elected to a second four-year term in November 2024. His rivals include Republican Donald Trump, who will soon be 77. Polls show US citizens are concerned that someone over the age of 75 could become president.