Laundry soaps are products that are used on a daily basis for the care and cleaning of our clothes in order to keep it clean, however, not all products meet the guidelines established by the Mexican authorities, that is why we will tell you which ones you should avoid.

The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) carried out a study in order to determine which are the best or worst brands of laundry products and who meet the requirements for do not damage your clothesas well as the brands that are in the market and that affect your wardrobe items.

In the analysis, experts performed assessments of cleaning performance of stains, as well as the waste capacity; likewise, it was reviewed that the soaps comply with the information to the consumer such as the net content, moisture and the percentage of fatty acids.

What are the worst soaps?

The soaps with worse qualifications in terms of stain removal, as well as the ability to waste according to the prophecy were as follows:

Organic 1-2-3 soap: This soap showed regular performance to remove spinach stains, but good for coffee and mole, while its ability to remove stains was rated as regular. It obtained an evaluation of 73 out of 100 points.

Tower Soap: Torre soap was classified as regular to remove spinach, coffee and mole stains. However, Profeco found that it is very good to waste. With a rating of 73 out of 100.

Soriana Soap: The prophecy pointed out that the Soriana brand soap it had a regular performance on spinach stains and good on coffee stains, while it was reported to be very good on mole. The waste capacity of this detergent was good with an evaluation of 77 out of 100 points.

LIVING soap: Among the worst laundry soaps is the one of the live brand, which has a regular performance for spinach stains, good for coffee and excellent for mole. It’s good to waste. With an evaluation of 78 out of 100 points.

Soap 1-2-3: Among the five worst soaps is another product from the mark 1-2-3, which has a regular performance for spinach stains, but very good for coffee and mole stains. On the other hand, his ability to lose weight is considered good and he also reached 78 points in the evaluation.

What are the best soaps according to Profeco?

Aurrera (95 points)

Lily (95 points)

Moro Anatomical (95 points)

Azo (92 points)

Great Value (92 points)

Spotless (92 points)

With this you can now go to perform the super and buy the products that are more in line with your budget, but that also meet the established requirements so as not to damage your clothes and consequently not affect your pocket.