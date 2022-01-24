The US State Department has ordered all families of diplomats and non-essential personnel at its embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine.

A travel advisory issued by the US State Department on Sunday evening said that given the “continuing threat of Russian military action,” citizens should:

Americans in Ukraine “may consider options to leave now using commercial or other available private transportation.”

“Do not travel to Ukraine due to increased threats from Russian military action and from COVID-19,” the Level 4 warning added.