Jasmine Paolini eliminated in the round of 16 of the US Open women’s singles. The Italian, seeded number 5, was defeated by the Czech Karolina Muchova who won 6-3, 6-3.

Muchova plays a practically perfect match. The service produces 3 aces, when there is the first ball it is almost always a point (82%) and when it is necessary to resort to the second the situation does not worsen much (69%). Paolini is unable to dominate the exchanges (10 points) and never creates the conditions to reverse the course of a match that seems written. Muchova does not concede anything and in the second set she raises the pace even further: 4 consecutive games and a partial of 16 points to 5 to close the accounts and fly to the quarterfinals.