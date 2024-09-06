Us Open 2024: Errani-Vavassori triumph in mixed doubles in New York. “Dream come true”

While waiting for Jannik Sinner (in the singles semifinal against Australian Jack Draper), Italian tennis plants its flag in New York: the mixed doubles of the 2024 US Open is colored blue with the triumph in the final. “It’s a dream come true. Sara is a special person, we played together at Wimbledon and at the Olympics. Now we have won a slam, finally!”, the words of Andrea Vavassori thanking the New York audience after having won the mixed doubles at the 2024 US Open together with Sara Errani.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori win the mixed doubles tournament at the US Open. The Azzurri, for the first time in a mixed doubles final at a Slam, entered the history of Italian tennis, after having beaten the Americans Taylor Townsend, n.48 Wta, and Donald Young, in two sets with the score of 7-6, 7-5. It is the first title of Italian tennis in mixed doubles in a Grand Slam event. In 1986 Raffaella Reggi had triumphed in this specialty at the US Open, but in a pair with the Spaniard Sergio Casal (beating two champions of the caliber of Martina Navrátilová and Peter Fleming).

A match full of emotions in which the two Italians always controlled the game, winning the tie break (with a clear 7-0) and then achieving the decisive break at 6-5. For Sara Errani another exceptional victory after the gold medal in Paris in the women’s doubles with Jasmine Paolini. And it was precisely the 37-year-old from Bologna, the most titled tennis player in the history of Italian women’s tennis with 41 successes (9 in singles and 32 in doubles), the engine of the couple confirming what her partner said about her, that she is a tennis player of rare intelligence. Errani always kept the level high and consoled her partner even when he made trivial errors. The same goes for her opponent, Taylor Townsend, who tried to revive her partner Donald Young who often appeared to be in difficulty. Before Errani and Vavassori only three other Italians had gone so far in the mixed events of the various Majors but always “separated”.

In the history of the Slams, in fact, there have been two successes by Nicola Pietrangeli at Roland Garros in 1958, with the British Shirley Bloomer, and by Raffaella Reggi at the US Open in 1986, with the Spaniard Sergio Casal. In addition, there was also the final lost, the first ever in the Majors, by Uberto De Morpurgo, with the American Elizabeth Ryan, against the two French legends Suzanne Lenglen and Jean Borotra.

Sara Errani at her 5th career Slam win. Vavassori at her first Major

The Italians were so happy and satisfied at the end of the match. Sara Errani has already won 5 Slam doubles events in her career (2 Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open) and a gold medal in women’s doubles (in Paris 2024 paired with Jasmine Paolini)as well as reaching the singles final at Roland Garros 2012. For Andrea Vavassori, however, it is the first title in a Major: the Piedmontese had lost two finals (at Roland Garros and at the Australian Open), both played in this exceptional 2024.