“The US Navy has deployed naval assets to closely monitor the situation,” said US Fifth Fleet spokesman Tim Hawkins.

He continued, “In the end, the US Naval Forces Central Command assessed that the circumstances of this event did not require further intervention,” according to Reuters.

The US Navy said, on Wednesday, that it had “intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.”

“US forces remain vigilant and ready to protect legitimate navigation rights in the important waterways of the Middle East,” Hawkins said.