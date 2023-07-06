The macabre act committed by Álvaro S., known as “The Cannibal of the Resurrection“, has taken an even more disturbing turn. After dismember Monserrat and test her brainit is revealed that he used his skull in a altar dedicated to the devil

According to information provided by the family of MonserratÁlvaro S. had a altar in your home where worshiped to a demonic figure and the Holy death. On this altar, he deposited remains of the victim’s skull.

Despite the findings made by the authorities, who have found two limbs thanks to the search dogs of the K9 canophile team of the Secretariat of Citizen Security, the family does not know the whereabouts of Monserrat’s head. It is presumed that this macabre trophy could be used as evidence in the case of femicide.

The victim's family, desperate for answers, has deployed to the offices of the Prosecutor's Office to press for progress in the investigation. Some remain in the offices of the Specialized Gender area, while others watch over the C5 Metropolitan Complex and the State Attorney General's Office on the boulevard 5 de Mayo, demanding justice for Monserrat and preventing The Cannibal of the Resurrection be free.

Álvaro remains in custody in the Flagrancy area of ​​the Prosecutor’s Office, but the pressure from Monserrat’s family and friends does not stop.