US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said that the US military, which was deployed to Poland and Romania, will soon conduct exercises with local forces, reports RIA News.

“I would expect to see some exercises with their partners in Romania and Poland after they settle down,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

When asked what the US military had been doing in the last two days, he replied that they had been relocating and deploying. It is known that the States sent a contingent of about three thousand soldiers to Europe.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the US administration is working closely with the US Congress and foreign allies to increase military assistance to Ukraine. He also recalled that the United States allowed its allies to supply Ukraine with American military equipment and deployed additional forces in Europe.