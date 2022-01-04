WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans who voluntarily left their jobs rose to a record 4.5 million in November, a sign of confidence in the job market and an indication that higher wages may prevail for a while.

The monthly increase of 370,000 layoffs reported in Tuesday’s US Department of Labor Survey of Open Vacancy and Job Turnover, or Jolts report, was led by the lodging and food service industries. .

There were also large increases in the areas of health and social assistance, as well as in the transport, storage and public services sectors. All four US regions reported an increase in the number of people leaving their jobs.

Open jobs, a measure of demand for labor, fell by 529,000 to 10.6 million, a still high number, on the last day of November. Economists polled by Reuters predicted a drop to 11,075 million vacancies. There was a large decline in open positions in the hospitality and food service, construction and non-durable goods manufacturing industries.

The hiring numbers had little change, at 6.7 million.

(By Lucia Mutikani)

