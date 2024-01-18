The US launched a new wave of attacks this Wednesday against areas in Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels hours after declaring the Shiite group “terrorist”reported the US Central Command (CENTCOM, in English) in a statement released through X, formerly Twitter.

“On January 17 at approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces carried out strikes against 14 Houthi missiles (…) These rail-launched missiles posed an imminent threat to merchant ships and US Navy ships in the region,” CENTCOM detailed on the aforementioned social network.

Likewise, the US Central Command assured that the actions of the Houthis, “backed by Iran”, continue to “endanger” international sailors and “disrupt” commercial shipping routes in the southern Red Sea.

“We will continue to take action to protect the lives of innocent sailors and will always protect our people,” Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla of U.S. Central Command said in the statement.

A few hours earlier, CENTCOM had confirmed that a US ship suffered a naval missile attack in the Gulf of Aden, located off the coast of Yemen, which did not cause any injuries.

The Genco Picardy, as this bulk carrier flying the Marshall Islands flag is called, was able to continue sailing after the attack.

The designation of the Houthis as “terrorists” came days after another US and UK bombing campaign against the group's military targets in Yemen over the insurgents' attacks on ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Bab Strait. to Mandeb.

The rebels attacked another American cargo ship last Monday with a missile, without causing any injuries or significant damage, and yesterday, Tuesday, they carried out another hostile action against a Greek ship.

The new status for the Houthis will go into effect 30 days from now, on February 16, and in a call with journalists US officials assured that Washington “will consider” suspending it if the rebels stop their attacks.

Houthi fighters brandish their weapons during a protest following Friday's attacks.

The Houthis have described this designation as an “honor” for supporting Palestine, although they expressed their rejection of this “unfair” decision.

For their part, the US and the United Kingdom launched a military offensive against the Houthi rebels to defend “freedom of navigation” a week ago.

In a joint statement supported by eight other countries, they then indicated that the decision to attack Houthi positions in Yemen was also motivated by the defense of international trade and those who transit through the waters of the Red Sea, through which almost 15% of trade circulates. global maritime.

Within the framework of the war in Gaza, the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have begun carrying out these attacks since November 19 on vessels that, they claim, are related to Israel or heading towards that country.

EFE