A US judge on Thursday canceled a concession for oil and gas exploration in an area of ​​more than 32 million hectares in the Gulf of Mexico, after environmental groups sued the government of Joe Biden to stop the contract. .

Federal Judge Rudolph Contreras declared the existing contracts invalid, claiming that the Department of the Interior did not adequately consider the climate change impact of the concession.

According to the ruling, the judge says that the government used outdated analyzes to calculate the effects of exploitation on the environment and that authorities must use new models, with updated data.

Last August, the Biden administration announced its intention to sell exploration rights in this area of ​​the Gulf of Mexico, a decision criticized by environmental activists who denounced its inconsistency with the current administration’s policy to fight climate change.

A coalition of several environmental groups then decided to go to court to annul the sale.

