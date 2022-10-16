Nothing to do for Jasmine Paolini, who surrendered in the final in the Wta 250 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The 26-year-old Italian, who in her palmares boasts a title won in Portoroz last year, has succumbed in three sets to the surprising Anna Blinkova. The blue, number 78 in the world, lost with a score of 6-2 3-6 6-2 against the Russian rival, number 138 in the WTA ranking, coming from the qualifiers. A shame for Jasmine, who, however, can be consoled to have gained good points and a season with two finals and as many semifinals, even in rather important tournaments. Not bad after the bad knee injury.

Triumph Rublev

Andry Rublev is really one step away from the Finals in Turin. With the victory obtained today at the “Gijon Open”, in the city of Asturias, in Spain, the Russian has forfeited another 250 points that bring him to 3440, firmly at number 6 in the Race and now almost certain of the pass for the meeting between the “Masters.” Rublev, first seeded on the Iberian board, in the final defeated the American Sebastian Korda, number 47 in the international ranking, with a score of 6-2 6-3. sixth indoors. For Korda, on the other hand, it was the third final, with a title won. In the final Rublev showed once again that he was very fit, one of the best ever indoors at the moment. Korda, opponent who plays tennis well (at his best ranking, 36 from tomorrow), was beaten In 77 minutes with three breaks, 29 winners and just four free for the Russian.