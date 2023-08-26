US journalist detained in Russia appeals extension of his arrest

The American journalist for the Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March in Russia on charges of “espionage”, appealed the three-month extension of his provisional detention, Russian justice reported on Saturday.

According to the website of the Moscow municipal court, the journalist’s defense, which rejects the accusations, appealed the judge’s decision on Friday. Lefortovski to extend his detention until November 30waiting to determine a date for his trial.

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old reporter for The Wall Street Journal and a former AFP contributor, was arrested on March 29 during a coverage trip to the Ural Mountains area.

He is the first Western journalist to be arrested and charged with espionage by Moscow since the end of the Soviet era in the early 1990s. The espionage charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison, though Russia has so far made no public contribution. no proof of their accusations and the process is being carried out in secret.

His arrest is part of the context of serious diplomatic tensions between the United States and Russia caused by the conflict in Ukraine, in which Washington supports Kiev financially and militarily against Moscow.

AFP