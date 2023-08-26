Saturday, August 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US journalist detained in Russia appeals extension of his arrest

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in World
0
US journalist detained in Russia appeals extension of his arrest

Close


Close

Evan Gershkovich, American journalist detained in Russia

Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

The espionage charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison, although for the moment Russia.

The American journalist for the Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March in Russia on charges of “espionage”, appealed the three-month extension of his provisional detention, Russian justice reported on Saturday.

See also  Charles Manson's angel of death returns free after 53 years in prison - Il Secolo XIX

(Read also: Putin’s opponents killed in strange circumstances in recent decades)

According to the website of the Moscow municipal court, the journalist’s defense, which rejects the accusations, appealed the judge’s decision on Friday. Lefortovski to extend his detention until November 30waiting to determine a date for his trial.

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old reporter for The Wall Street Journal and a former AFP contributor, was arrested on March 29 during a coverage trip to the Ural Mountains area.

He is the first Western journalist to be arrested and charged with espionage by Moscow since the end of the Soviet era in the early 1990s. The espionage charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison, though Russia has so far made no public contribution. no proof of their accusations and the process is being carried out in secret.

(Also read: They find black boxes from the plane in which Yevgueni Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, was traveling)

His arrest is part of the context of serious diplomatic tensions between the United States and Russia caused by the conflict in Ukraine, in which Washington supports Kiev financially and militarily against Moscow.

See also  Vladimir Putin announced the liberalization of the entry of labor into Russia

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#journalist #detained #Russia #appeals #extension #arrest

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Verstappen first in qualifying for Zandvoort 2023

Verstappen first in qualifying for Zandvoort 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result