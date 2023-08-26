Tragedy: dead in stampede at Madagascar stadium, (sensitive images)

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The authorities are investigating what happened.
At least 13 people died this Friday in a stampede at a stadium in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascarreported the authorities of that island in southeast Africa.
“13 people died and 107 were injured,” opposition lawmaker Hanitra Razafimanantsoa told local radio.
What happened
We still do not have the final list” of victims, but “seven minors died,” said the Red Cross.
The stampede occurred at the entrance to the Barea Stadium, where some 50,000 people were attending the opening ceremony of the 11th Indian Ocean Island Games.
Malagasy President, Andry Rajoelina, present at the event, asked for a minute of silence.
“We are 50,000 in the stadium (…). But a tragic event occurred, since there was a stampede. There were injuries and deaths at the entrance,” Rajoelina said in a televised speech.
The Indian Ocean Island Games are held every four years and feature athletes from across the region. This year’s edition takes place in
Madagascar and will last until September 3.
