Saturday, August 26, 2023
Tragedy: dead in stampede at Madagascar stadium, (sensitive images)

August 26, 2023
in Sports
Tragedy: dead in stampede at Madagascar stadium, (sensitive images)

Madagascar

Madagascar.

Madagascar.

The authorities are investigating what happened.

At least 13 people died this Friday in a stampede at a stadium in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascarreported the authorities of that island in southeast Africa.

“13 people died and 107 were injured,” opposition lawmaker Hanitra Razafimanantsoa told local radio.
(Who is the Colombian who has Luis Rubiales against the wall in Fifa?) (Spanish Football Federation counterattacks and threatens the players)

What happened

We still do not have the final list” of victims, but “seven minors died,” said the Red Cross.

The stampede occurred at the entrance to the Barea Stadium, where some 50,000 people were attending the opening ceremony of the 11th Indian Ocean Island Games.

Malagasy President, Andry Rajoelina, present at the event, asked for a minute of silence.

“We are 50,000 in the stadium (…). But a tragic event occurred, since there was a stampede. There were injuries and deaths at the entrance,” Rajoelina said in a televised speech.

The Indian Ocean Island Games are held every four years and feature athletes from across the region. This year’s edition takes place in
Madagascar and will last until September 3.
(Hard decision against Luis Rubiales: Fifa suspends him after forced kiss Jenni Hermoso)

