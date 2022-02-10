Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein face 25 years in prison. On the web they told the “secret to turning dreams into reality” and explained that “cybercriminals and scammers are taking advantage” of Covid

In a June 2020 Forbes article titled “Experts Share Tips to Protect Your Business From Cybercriminals,” Heather R. Morgan explained that “cybercriminals and scammers are taking advantage” of the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. , which has led to “a spike in scams and cybercrimes.” The author gave advice to businesses on online safety, flaunting a brazen command of the subject. She was so brazen that four years before her, her mastery had put her at the service of crime together with her husband Ilya Lichtenstein.

The names of the two newlyweds (to their credit three months of marriage but years of cohabitation and complicity) are in fact linked to the largest seizure of stolen money ever carried out by the United States Department of Justice, at least 3.6 billion dollars of digital currency stolen during a computer piracy operation against the Bitfinex platform, a criminal exchange of cryptocurrency whose proceeds were then laundered by the pair of cybercriminals. Thanks to their skill, Lichtenstein, 34, and Morgan 31, had stolen 120,000 Bitcoins, which they then transferred into a series of electronic wallets through a maze of 2,000 unauthorized transactions similar to the model of the Chinese boxes they come with. traditional financial funds distracted in tax havens.

“The arrests are the conclusion of the largest financial hijacking ever carried out by the department, and show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” explains Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. The New York judge set the bail for Morgan at $ 3 million and for Lichtenstein at $ 5 million. The Bonnie & Clyde of the fifth dimension (the cyber one), who now face up to 25 years in prison, had promoted themselves on social media as entrepreneurs with a deep knowledge of technology and a passion for travel. According to her LinkedIn profile, Morgan has a masters in international economics from American University in Cairo, Egypt, and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of California. “I’ll tell you my secret to making dreams come true,” he said in a video on TikTok. “I started my company when I was 23 and grew it into a multi-million dollar business with zero outside funding. I didn’t have any important contacts. I didn’t go to an Ivy League college and didn’t have any trust funds. How did I do it? I learned a simple strategy in Silicon Valley from some great entrepreneurs who are now billionaires and that I follow. In other words: automate, eliminate, delegate ».

On his site “Razzlekhan”, which defines the “crocodile of Wall Street” as the woman who always appears with a pseudo rap look, he claims that his art “often resembles something between an acid trip and a fabulous nightmare” and that it is “definitely not for the faint of heart or the easily offended.”

Much less social was her husband Lichtenstein, known as “the Dutchman”, who is the founder of the blockchain start-up Endpass, an offline password management application that tries to “securely store passwords” to “stop fraud. and terrorism “. The two are also the owners of Demandpath, a venture capital fund, and SalesFolk, a marketing firm. Although they were considering buying a 2 million dollar apartment in New York – some acquaintances say -, the neo Bonnie & Clyde camouflaged themselves on the radar of the law enforcement agencies behind an inconspicuous and inconspicuous lifestyle. Only a fraction of the proceeds from the theft were spent, mostly on gold, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Walmart gift cards. Their November marriage was modest, and the couple often used airline miles to fly. But, according to the investigators, the two still keep 330 million dollars of their digital loot in some secret cyber casket.