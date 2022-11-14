WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States targeted Russia’s military supply chains on Monday, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities it says are part of a transnational network that acquires technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. .

The US Treasury also targeted family members of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, as well as individuals who worked as financial facilitators in Suleiman’s network.

“The United States will continue to disrupt Russia’s military supply chains and impose heavy costs on President Putin’s enablers, as well as all those who support Russia’s brutality against its neighbour,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. , in a statement.

The US Treasury has blacklisted Milandr, a Russian microelectronics company that Washington says is part of Moscow’s military research and development framework. It also sanctioned three entities linked to the company and several company executives.

The US Treasury sanctioned major military industrial companies in Russia and the Commerce Department cut off exports of US-made components and US technologies that were used in some Russian military equipment.

Russia managed to acquire drones from Iran that were used to attack cities and power infrastructure in Ukraine. Iranian military entities and industries are already under heavy US sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear development program.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey)