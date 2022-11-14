Sanctions | The EU imposed sanctions on Iran and renewed its policy on Russia

According to the meeting of EU foreign ministers, they want to isolate Russia with sanctions and make them responsible for war crimes.

14.11. 16:51 | Updated 14.11. 19:09

Brussels

of the EU foreign ministers tighten sanctions against Iran. The ministers approved the second package of sanctions aimed at the country at their meeting in Brussels on Monday.

The foreign minister from Finland participated in the meeting Pekka Haavisto (green).

The reason for the Iran sanctions are human rights violations and the harsh measures Iran has taken to suppress a young Iranian woman Mahsa Aminin demonstrations caused by death.

Amini died at the hands of Iran’s religious police in September. She had been arrested for wearing a hijab incorrectly.

In October The EU imposed sanctions on 15 Iranian individuals and organizations linked to Amin’s death and the suppression of protests. The EU’s means were travel bans and asset freezes.

The new sanctions will target 29 new people and three organizations.

For example, there are four members of the group that arrested Mahsa Amin. Among others, the Iranian interior minister is involved Ahmad Vahidi, the local leadership of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the commander of the army’s ground forces, and the head of Iran’s cyber police. The cyber chief has arrested Iranians for online criticism of the regime.

In addition, the EU puts Iran’s state television on the sanctions list because it has shown forced confessions from detainees in its programs.

The EU has also been angry with Iran for supplying missiles and drones to Russia. Also related to this, the foreign ministers discussed sanctions.

According to Haavisto, Finland also strongly supports the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, which the EU will put together next. At the moment, there is a lot of concern that even previous sanctions are being circumvented. Products subject to sanctions go to Russia via Central Asia, Haavisto said.

According to Haavisto, Finland has already suggested that the ban on tourist visas could be a joint decision of the entire EU.

Meeting of Foreign Ministers decided on the EU’s new principles towards Russia.

According to Haavisto, the first principle is to isolate Russia with sanctions. In addition, Russia is wanted to be held responsible for war crimes, which was discussed at length at the meeting. Some countries want a separate criminal court, while Finland, for example, supports the use of the International Criminal Court, the ICC.

The EU also makes it a principle to support neighboring countries and strengthen the rule-based international order.

In addition, the Russia principles include increasing the EU’s own resilience and supporting civil society, human rights defenders and independent media.

in the EU before this, the five basic principles agreed in 2016 were in force in its Russia policy. Russia’s attack on Ukraine collapsed not only the principles, but also the foundations of the entire relationship with Russia.

The old basic principles included the fact that the EU demanded from Russia the implementation of the Minsk agreements concerning the conflict in eastern Ukraine. In addition, the EU decided to strengthen its relations with its eastern partners and other neighboring countries also in Central Asia, and to increase its own ability to survive, for example, in the security of energy supply and hybrid threats.

A “selective interaction” with Russia on issues important to the EU was considered possible, and at the same time the EU wanted to increase people-to-people contacts and support Russian civil society.