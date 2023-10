Republican Jim Jordan failed to gain the majority again to be elected president of the House, which has been paralyzed for more than two weeks | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

More than two weeks after the removal of Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the United States House, the American Congress remains paralyzed because the house is unable to elect a new leader.

This Friday (20), Republican Representative Jim Jordan, supported by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), failed in his third attempt to be elected President of the Chamber.

Even with the Republicans having a small majority in the house, Jordan only had 194 votes and fell short of half of the voters to be elected because 25 supporters voted for other names. The Democratic minority leader in the house, Hakeem Jeffries, had 210 votes, all from his party.

In the two previous votes held this week, Jordan had also failed to obtain a majority to be elected, highlighting the division within the Republican Party. On Thursday (19), Republicans even discussed the possibility of extending interim Patrick McHenry’s presidency until the end of the year to resolve the impasse, but the idea was rejected.

Last week, Representative Steve Scalise had received the most votes in the Republican Party’s internal race to seek the presidency of the House, but withdrew because he realized that he would not have enough votes to be elected in the plenary – exactly the problem that Jordan faces now.

Republican deputies are currently meeting to decide whether there will be other votes for Jordan to seek election.

At the beginning of the month, the United States House approved the removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the house.

McCarthy was removed after another Republican, Matt Gaetz, introduced a motion to remove him as speaker of the House because he was outraged by his agreement with Democrats to approve 45-day emergency funding for the American government.