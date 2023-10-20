Colombia will be measured at Brazil in the fifth game of the tie against 2026 World Cup next Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 pm on Barranquilla.

One month before the meeting, the Federation has already put the tickets for the meeting on sale, but in the first sale they ran out very quickly.

(In a brutal accident, a motorsports star dies in full competition)(James Rodríguez’s sister was robbed, harsh criticism of Claudia López)

The problem

On October 19, the Federation opened the sale of tickets, only for those who had the Federation card available. Colombia selection by Bancolombia. For this Thursday, only 2,533 tickets were enabled, all of which turned out to be sold.

However, the Federation will continue to release more tickets for the match for the fifth date of the Qualifiers.

Starting this Friday, October 20, other tickets will be available for those who have a Bancolombia card, and from Monday, October 23, the ticket office will open to the general public.

Everything changed this Friday, since tickets for the game are available from 10 in the morning until supplies last for the general public.

(Clara Chía suffers from Shakira: the woman Gerard Piqué ‘dreams of’ is revealed)