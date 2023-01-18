While the US states of New York and California established laws banning the sale of combustion vehicles from 2035, Wyoming politicians tried the opposite measure, ending the sale of electric cars in the state by the same date.

The initiative named “Senate Joint Resolution 4” (Senate Joint Resolution 4, in Portuguese) had Republican Senator Jim Anderson as one of its creators. The politician argues that the proposal is a response to the bans that are imposed on combustion engines in the United States.

Wyoming is one of the largest oil producers in the country and the resolution itself says that the transition to electric vehicles could affect the continuity of jobs in the oil and gas industry.

Measure has already been discarded

The resolution was not about banning the sale of electric vehicles, but encouraging their sales to be reduced in Wyoming until they are zero in 2035.

Even so, the measure did not gain strength and during a quick meeting of the Wyoming Committee on Minerals, Business and Economic Development, this Monday (16), it was discarded.

But Anderson was satisfied with the discussion around the topic, even with the negative that was imposed on the resolution. “We didn’t want to make a bill that says dealerships really should stop selling vehicles,” he told the Cowboy State Daily. “We just wanted to make a statement that there is a counter-attack to stop selling gasoline vehicles in other states.”