Video shows man trying to kidnap woman through drive-thru

A video posted by the account of Auburn, Wash. Police shows how a man tries to kidnap a barista and take her out of an establishment by force, grabbing her arm.

In addition, the authorities requested through social networks any information they could provide to find the subject caught on camera.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA —Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

Apparently, the woman is handing a money to the man through the window and that’s when he seizes the moment to grab her hard and try to take her away.

However, thanks to the barista’s reaction, he manages to let go and the subject leaves in the van.

“The suspect seen here attempted to drag the victim through the window using a looping ziptie device. The victim was able to fend off the attacker”indicated the police department in a trill.

Then, they gave a contact number to collect any information.

However, hours after publishing the case, in a publication they informed the community that thanks to the overwhelming support of the community, the authorities were already able to arrest a suspect.

So far, the pertinent investigations are being carried out to determine if he is the subject who tried to kidnap the woman.

