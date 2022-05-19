The assistant secretary of the US Department of Commerce, Don Graves, said this Wednesday, 18, that, in the assessment of the US government, Brazil will have “free and fair” elections. On his last day of a visit to Brazil, in which he was accompanied by more than 70 companies, Graves also said that he and US President Joe Biden believe in the “strength and stability” of Brazilian democracy.

“We believe that the Brazilian system, as it has repeatedly done, will produce a winner and that will be done freely and fairly,” he said, after being asked whether there is concern in the Biden administration about a possible coup in Brazil. “The business community also believes that Brazil will have free and fair elections and that the relationship will remain as strong as ever. The real concern is with production chains, with inflation,” he added.

Graves defended the need for the stages of the production chains to be brought closer to the United States, and said he is talking to Brazil about opportunities in this regard. “We have conversations with Brazil in the areas of semiconductors, manufactures, agriculture and health,” he said.

In a conversation with journalists, Graves said he has “deep discussions” with Brazil to find ways to increase the amount of fertilizers the country has access to, in the face of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the country’s main suppliers of the input. “We are looking for ways for the United States to also support Brazil directly with additional fertilizers,” he said.

On the last day of his visit to the country, the US government representative spoke to journalists in Brasília and said that the trip is intended to deepen the trade relationship between the two countries. “We want to increase investment from the United States in Brazil and from Brazilians in the United States,” he noted.

In meetings with government officials and representatives of the private sector, Graves also discussed the implementation of 5G technology – the US defends the adoption of technologies from the country, in contrast to Chinese companies. “We discussed the need for security in 5G to protect against issues we’ve seen in other countries. We believe American companies provide security,” he said.

Graves highlighted that the mission to Brazil was one of the largest in recent history – it was attended by almost 70 companies – and discussed topics such as trade facilitation, regulatory practices and agreements already signed between the two countries.