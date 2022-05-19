War, Harrods sanctions the Russians: “Stop sales above 300 pounds”

Historic move for it store more famous than Knightsbridge: From now on, Russian customers will no longer be able to purchase products Harrods at a cost of over £ 300. To reveal it is the Telegraphaccording to which, the shop in the orbit of the Qatar he would send the following email to his Russian clients: “The British authorities have introduced new rules in the area of ​​sanctions against the Russia. These regulations aim to prohibit the supply of luxury goods above a certain price to persons who are currently or habitually in Russia“.

A decision that in itself will affect all assets luxury. There mail he continues: “Our priority is to respect the regulations, to inform the customers potentially concerned about how this might limit their ability to shop from Harrods and ensure that other consumers are not unduly affected. We are happy to have taken this action and to support customers by informing them of recent regulations ”.

A choice also made to recover from the slip of last March: the Parliament had accused Harrods for selling Russian vodka evading sanctions. A change of gear that brings the famous shop to align itself with the stance taken by luxury companies Made in England.

Read also:

Timmermans attacks Eni: it is forbidden to pay in rubles. But the truth is different

Government, everything collapses: crisis in June, elections between the end of September and October

Prices, the hard crisis arrives in the winter of 2023. Europe’s suicidal choice

Energy crisis and sanctions: politics stutters, while companies close

The Rai Tg1 case and the energy crisis, other than a liquid company: it is a world of gas

Sassuolo-Milan, tickets at 3000 euros. BOOKMAKERS: HERE ARE THE SCUDETTO QUOTAS

Elettra Lamborghini: “Zalone makes me laugh, I love horror and Only Fun …”

Cartabianca, maxi-brawl between Orsini and Ruggieri (Fi): “You are a poor idiot”. VIDEO

BPER Banca continues the charity project with FNOPI

FS Foundation proposes new itineraries with “the Harlequin”

The first edition of the Innovation for Sustainability Summit 2022 kicks off

Subscribe to the newsletter

