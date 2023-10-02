North American security agency included an additional 708,837 vehicles in the investigation; inquiry was opened in 2022

This Monday (October 2, 2023), the United States Traffic Safety Agency included another 708,837 Ford vehicles in the investigation into engine failures. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF 184 kB, in English).

According to the agency, even under normal driving conditions, engines lose power due to failures in the intake valves. Depending on the situation, the malfunction could cause accidents.

In total, 6 models are under investigation: F-150 pickup truck, Explorer, Bronco and Edge SUVs, Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator, all from 2021 and 2022, equipped with 2.7 or 3.0 liter turbocharged engines.

The case was opened by the safety agency in May 2022 after receiving 3 complaints about 2.7 liter engine failure. Since then, Ford has reported another 861 customer complaints related to the company’s vehicle malfunctions.

Ford says it made a valve design change to resolve the issue in October 2021. The safety agency said it will analyze the effectiveness of improvements made by the company and the frequency of new occurrences related to the issue.