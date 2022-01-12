How did you feel about this matter?

Energy had a slight decline in December, but with an increase of 29.3% over the past year, it was the sector that most contributed to inflation in 2021 in the US.| Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that the country ended 2021 with 7% (seasonally adjusted) inflation, the highest for a 12-month period since June 1982. .

According to a report released by the department, the biggest change in nearly 40 years in the Urban Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) was driven by energy prices, which rose 29.3% over the past year, and of food, with an increase of 6.3%.

The combined variation of the other items was 5.5%, the highest in 12 months since the period ended in February 1991.

In December, inflation was 0.5% (seasonally adjusted) compared to the previous month, after rising 0.8% in November. According to the report, changes in housing and used car and truck prices were the biggest contributors to last month’s inflation, along with food, although food prices have increased less than in recent months (0 .5% in December).

Energy prices fell last month (-0.4%), ending a long sequence of increases, due to falls in prices charged for gasoline, diesel and natural gas.