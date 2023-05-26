The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, raised $8.2 million for his campaign against the 2024 Republican primary in the first 24 hours after the announcement of the candidacy, local media reported this Friday.

The collection is a good sign for DeSantis after the rocky start of his campaign, which was made on Wednesday by Twitter Spaces together with the businessman Elon Musk and was surrounded by technical problems, which provoked ironic comments from the US President Joe Bidenand former President Donald Trump.

the campaign of DeSantiswho is running second in the polls by more than 30 points behind Trump, said the $8.2 million is the product of online donations and those raised at an event that took place in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to CBS, the amount raised by DeSantis in the first 24 hours of the official campaign is higher than today president bidenwhich on his first day as a candidate for the 2020 elections raised 6.3 million dollars.

“Governor DeSantis has built the strongest and most sophisticated organization in American political history,” DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said.

Peck said in a statement that the amount raised for the campaign will be “critical to impact states with earlier nominations.”

Precisely, DeSantis He will make his first official campaign tour next week, which includes stops in Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire, early voting states.

With DeSantis There are six Republicans who have registered so far for the primaries in which Democrat Joe Biden’s rival will be chosen in the 2024 elections.

In addition to Trump and DeSantis Competing are former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and African-American Senator Tim Scott.

The Florida governor, who on the same day he announced his campaign signed a law that allows him to continue in the governorship as a candidate, spent Thursday touring a series of news outlets to expose his program, which he has called “El Regreso.”

In one of those interviews, he announced that if he reaches the White House, he will focus on “disciplining” the bureaucracy in Washington from day one and “immediately” appointing a new director of the FBI.

