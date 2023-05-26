Daniele Dal Moro is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters in gossip. Over the last few hours, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he is making a lot of talk about himself for a social outburst aimed at ‘Oriele’ fans that has not gone unnoticed. Following the strong reaction from the former tronista, Twitter has decided to suspend his account. Let’s find out together in detail what is happening.

Daniele Dal Moro furious against ‘Oriele’ fans. The former competitor of the Big Brother VIP he let himself go to a long social outburst where he lashed out at his fans because of too much intrusiveness towards him. It seems that ‘Oriele’ fans would have warned Oriana Marzoli on the fact that the ex gieffino has started following a girl on Instagram to whom he would also like.

In detail, Daniele Dal Moro shared the message sent by Oriana Marzoli who warned him of his social movements. Afterwards the former tronista Of Men and women he lashed out at fans accusing them of being too pushy towards him.

Following the social outburst to which Daniele Dal Moro let himself go Twitter has decided to suspend the former contestant’s account Big Brother VIP. Edoardo Donnamaria then also intervened in favor of Daniele Dal Moro, who shared some messages that he exchanged with the former gieffino and in which he invited him to remain calm.

Later also Antonella Fiordelisi she lashed out in favor of the former tronista of Men and women, spending nice words towards him. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Twitter will decide to reactivate Daniele Dal Moro’s account.