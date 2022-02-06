Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to give his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko the rank of colonel, but this has not yet happened. The President of Belarus made such a statement in an interview with Vladimir Solovyov, a fragment of which is published by the BelTA news agency on YouTube-channel.

The TV presenter asked what military rank Lukashenka has and “what is on shoulder straps”. The Belarusian leader replied that he was in the rank of lieutenant colonel, and there was a coat of arms on his shoulder straps.

“I can’t hang a generalissimo’s star or a general’s star for myself. Putin is a colonel, he promised to give me a colonel. I haven’t appropriated it yet,” Lukashenka explained.

Earlier it became known that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky an amorphous man without a core.

“I would not say that he is the kind of person who hates the entire Soviet past and what happened during the war (the Great Patriotic War – approx. “Lenta.ru”), and the Holocaust as a Jew. I would not say. He is just an amorphous person, he has no core,” the Belarusian leader said. The head of Belarus also called himself “stable” in relations with other people.