Guadalajara Mexico.- If your visa application date is a year (or more) away and you have already paid the cost of the document, good news! The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has a program to advance some appointments.

Nathan Hara, head of visas at the U.S. Consulate General in Guadalajara, said that this benefit is by invitation only, so the lucky ones will receive an email with the instructions to follow.

“We are offering the opportunity to advance the appointment of people who are already in line, as we have more capacity, we are offering these appointments to people who are already waiting for their appointment.

“It’s by invitation, we’re offering people who are in 2025 and 2026 to move their appointments forward to the first months of 2025,” Hara said.

The Embassy will send notifications to the email address used to log in.

“If you receive a notice that you have been selected for the program, you must log in to the visa system with your account; no one else can make the change. Therefore, the same account that was used to log in to the system for the first time will be the same user name and password to log in to the system and take advantage of the invitation and search for your new date,” he added.

If you receive an email and have doubts about its authenticity, Hara warned, you can call the Applicant Service Center or log into your account and there you will see if you were selected.

This program, said the consular official, has a double benefit. The invited person will be able to bring forward his or her appointment and the date he or she had will be freed up for those who begin their process.

Currently, the waiting time at the Guadalajara Consulate is 640 days.

Hara said that as services at the new Consulate headquarters expand, to which they will move on August 12, more spaces will be opened to reduce waiting times.

“It’s going to be slow, we need time to get used to the new building, but with the new capacity we’re going to add, we’re going to offer these new places to people who are already waiting,” he concluded.