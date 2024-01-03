Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew: In the abuse scandal involving US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a court has published the real names of around 170 people who were previously treated mostly anonymously.

IIn the abuse scandal surrounding US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a court has published the real names of around 170 people who were previously treated mostly anonymously. They were named in a civil dispute between the aggrieved American Virginia Giuffre and Epstein's long-time partner Ghislaine Maxwell. The names of former US President Bill Clinton and British Prince Andrew are expected to be included in the more than 900 pages of court documents.

A mention does not mean that the person was an active part of the abuse network around Epstein, but initially only that the name was mentioned in the civil lawsuit. For example, some people on the list are also relatives of Epstein's abuse victims. According to the media, Clinton, previously referred to in the trial as “John Doe 36” (roughly “John Doe 36”), did not object to his name being used.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019. The businessman, who had connections in the highest circles, is said to have sexually abused numerous girls, including underage girls. About a month after his arrest, Epstein was found dead in his cell at the age of 66. His celebrity relationships and death gave rise to numerous rumors and conspiracy theories.