Sports 2024 Colombia It started badly: Panam Sport took away the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games in Barranquilla because the National government He did not pay what he owed on December 30, a date that was already an extension due to other non-compliance.

How much money was it? Colombia had to pay 4 million dollars on July 30, 2022 (in the previous government, that of Ivan Duque) and the other four on July 30, 2023 (in the current government of Gustavo Petro), but neither of them recorded. Last October, it was agreed to pay these amounts on December 30 and next January 30, plus insurance of 50 million dollars, on January 31.

It is unheard of to lose the venue of the Pan American Games like this. It is not enough to explain it with a cash flow impasse in accounts payable, as the Minister of Sports said last night, Astrid Rodriguez. It seemed like he was talking about paying a deposit at the corner store. The decision of Panam Sport It is based on a simple and undeniable fact: Colombia defaulted on payments not once, not twice, but three times!

Minister Astrid Rodríguez and Mayor Jaime Pumarejo received the Pan-American flag. Photo: Barranquilla Mayor's Press

This is a new eyesore of sports administration and management in the black history of the only country on the planet that gave up a World Cup, the same one that lost half of the venue for the last Copa América due to the 'social outbreak'.

In the national environment there is a political whiff of what happened. The Petro government was clear from the beginning in not holding the Pan American Games only in Barranquilla. He always said it to the four winds. Just 15 days ago, Minister Rodríguez insisted again on having as sub-headquarters Montería, Santa Marta, Cartagena and San Andrés. Last night, she stressed President Petro's interest and personal efforts to save the Games.

For the sports country, to which the unnecessary Ministry of Sports, give away the headquarters of some Pan American How it was given away is a shame. There they believed that the Pan American Games were like the Nationals, which ended up being won by a miracle. Lose them Pan American Not only is it unprecedented and absurd: It is totally ridiculous!

