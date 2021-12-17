A court in Santa Fe County in the US state of New Mexico issued a police warrant to investigate information from actor Alec Baldwin’s phone. This became known on Thursday, December 16.

Law enforcers hope to find evidence on the actor’s phone that will help the investigation. First, they asked the actor and his lawyer to provide the phone voluntarily, but they demanded a warrant, reports Variety…

As a result, permission was obtained to study photos, videos, messages, emails, social media accounts, contacts, search history, as well as deleted data and files.

On October 21, while filming Rust, Alec Baldwin wielded an antique revolver during the dress rehearsal of the Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. When he fired the film’s cameraman, Galina Hutchins, was mortally wounded and director Joel Souza was injured and hospitalized.

On December 2, Baldwin said that he did not consider himself guilty, because he did not pull the trigger of the revolver, the shot was spontaneous.

Earlier, on November 15, actor and director George Clooney called the tragedy of the cameraman’s murder on the set of Rust “infuriating” insanity. He wondered how so many “stupid mistakes” had been made on the set with the shooting scenes and Baldwin’s participation.