The match against him Vallecano Ray last season brought a lot of tail. First because he suffered the postponement due to the storm ‘Filomena’ that prevented the franjirrojo team from moving to Miranda, and a week later because the Mirandés lined up Sergio Moreno, for half an hour of play, when there was a compensatory clause from 150,000 euros that you prevented jumping on the grass to be measured against their club of origin.

The Navarrese attacker arrived as ceded to Mirandés where he played 1,069 minutes in 24 games, one of them corresponding to the Copa del Rey, in which he scored two goals. Jose Alberto Lopez, his coach as a rojillo, admitted at a press conference that I was unaware of the existence of the agreement and that, for this reason, he lined up the player to try to overcome a clash that finally ended with a visitor victory by 0-2.

A fact of which they did not notice either from the sports direction, led by Chema Aragón who was the only one to demonstrate days after what happened: “In the event that the issue has to be dealt with, the legal services will have to look at it.” Since then, on January 27, nothing has been known about this matter. Only that he Rayo Vallecano was not going to forgive the amount compensatory to the Jabata entity that could explain in the Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held next Monday, if has finally coped with the payment of what is stipulated in Sergio Moreno’s contract.