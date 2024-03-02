Although Tornadoes do not necessarily imply major warnings in some areas, The reality is that there are areas in the United States where its presence carries a high probability of enormous economic losses. Therefore, the inhabitants of some cities must remain alert to the possible appearance of this type of phenomena.

The United States averages about 1,333 tornadoes a yearhalf of them usually form between April and June. According to information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the center and south of the country have the highest risk of experiencing these phenomena. But in these areas there are cities where the risk is even more important because the damage would be more serious, based on the different historical records in the area.

Chicago, Houston, Plano (Dallas), St. Louis and Kansas are among the counties most vulnerable to damage because they present high levels of incidence risk, financial risk and other factors that would imply that disasters would be more important.

The above is based on an analysis carried out by the real estate repair company Gutter Gnome, which analyzed various factors and, for example, classified these counties as having the highest risk of tornadoes, according to FEMA. Likewise, it considered data from the Census Bureau to classify those areas where the expected loss would be greater and could range between US$1,500,000 and US$358,000,000.

Another factor due to which the previous areas were highlighted is the average age of their homes, the percentage of mobile homes and state building codes based on the International Code Council and the Census.

According to the above ranking, although Cook County, Illinois, has a tornado risk of more than 99 percent, with households with an average lifespan greater than 59 years, making it the highest tornado danger, If we talk by state, Texas and Missouri are the ones that face the greatest dangers.

The analysis indicates that Harris County, Texas, could present an annual loss of up to US$354,000,000 million due to the presence of tornadoes. While in Collin the losses could reach US$358,000,000. The main reason is because Texas has moderate adoption of building codes.

In turn, in St. Louis Missouri, The average age of homes is 70 years and there is low adoption of building codes. While in Jackson the average age of the houses is 53 years, so the losses could exceed US$54,000,000.