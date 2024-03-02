At the World Youth Festival on March 2, the global educational marathon “Knowledge. The first ones.” It is part of the educational block, within which more than 100 lectures await guests.

As part of the marathon, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, has already spoken, who spoke about digital transformation in medicine and the assistance of AI in the work of doctors. The head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, shared information about the prospects and capabilities of nuclear energy. He also touched on how US nuclear bombs forced the USSR to respond.

“The Soviet Union and Russia were forced to make atomic weapons. We made weapons second on the planet and we never used them. I really hope that neither my generation, nor your generation, nor the generation of your children will change this formula. We made weapons only to maintain peace on the planet, only to support, unconditionally support the sovereignty of our country, and our goal is not to use them. I say again, this is the only case when we are proud that we are second. And in everything else, we are the first!” – said Likhachev.

In addition, Likhachev spoke about the achievements of the Russian nuclear industry. He noted that the world’s only floating nuclear power plant effectively provides energy to the country’s most remote region, Chukotka, and of the 25 nuclear technology export projects in the world, 22 are led by Rosatom.

On March 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the World Youth Festival open. In his address to the festival participants, the head of state expressed confidence that they would all return home with love for Russia.

The World Youth Festival is taking place from March 1 to March 7 for the third time. Participants from 14 to 35 years old gathered on the federal territory of Sirius (Sochi). 20 thousand people from 180 countries will be engaged in designing a better future for the entire Earth, based on the principles of a multipolar and fair world. They will be helped by 5 thousand volunteers from different countries. More than 50 events are planned.