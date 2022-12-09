WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence improved in December amid recent stock market gains, while inflation expectations fell to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary December reading of the overall consumer sentiment index came in at 59.1, up from 56.8 the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 56.9.

The survey’s reading for inflation expectations a year from now fell to 4.6%, the lowest reading in 15 months, from 4.9% in November. The five-year inflation outlook remained unchanged at 3.0% in November.

(By Lucia Mutikani)