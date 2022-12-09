Brasilia (AFP) – Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, revealed on Friday the main names of his future government, including former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad for Finance and former Minister Mauro Vieira for Foreign Affairs.

“(I chose) comrade Fernando Haddad as Finance Minister,” said ‘Lula’ during a press conference in Brasilia, in which he also announced Bahia Governor Rui Costa as Minister of the Civil House (head of cabinet).

Haddad, who was Minister of Education, Mayor of Sao Paulo and candidate for the Presidency for the Workers’ Party (PT) of ‘Lula’ in 2018, is viewed with suspicion by the market, which fears an excessive increase in public spending under its management.

Haddad, 59, will succeed Paulo Guedes, who was in charge of the Economy, a “super-ministry” that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro created by merging the Treasury, Planning and Industry portfolios.

Fernando Haddad greets upon arrival at a government transition headquarters building, on November 28, 2022 in Brasilia © Evaristo Sa / AFP/Archives

A few days ago, the possible appointment of this professor of Political Science and former Minister of Education caused rises in the price of the dollar and falls in the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

After the announcement of his appointment, the Ibovespa index of the São Paulo stock market traded slightly higher (+0.5%), around 14:50 GMT.

Haddad is expected to promote “an increase in public spending (…) and a larger state with an important role for public companies,” Antonio Madeira, an economist at MCM Consultores, told AFP.

‘Lula’ assured this Friday that he will recreate the Ministry of Planning, where he will appoint someone “capable of taking care of the budget”, in tune with Haddad.

more women and afros

‘Lula’ also announced that the Ministry of Foreign Relations will be commanded by Mauro Vieira, a career diplomat who was chancellor during the second term of Dilma Rousseff (2015-2016).

Vieira, 71, was ambassador to Argentina (2004-10), to the United States (2010-15), and after Rousseff’s dismissal he was appointed ambassador of Brazil to the United Nations (2016-2020). He is currently ambassador to Croatia.

He was part of the delegation that accompanied ‘Lula’ to the UN climate conference COP27 in November, in which the leftist announced that “Brazil is back” on the international scene, after what he described as four years of “isolation ” under the Jair Bolsonaro government.

As Minister of the Civil House, right-hand man and sort of chief of staff in the Brazilian Executive, ‘Lula’ chose Rui Costa, governor of the state of Bahia (northeast), the fourth most populous in Brazil.

President-elect Lula da Silva, with a pensive gesture during a press conference on December 2, 2022 in Brasilia © Evaristo Sa / AFP/Archives

At the head of the Ministry of Defense, he announced José Múcio Monteiro, former president of the Union Court of Accounts.

He also announced this Friday as Minister of Justice and Public Security former federal judge Flavio Dino, who governed the state of Maranhao (northeast) between 2015 and 2022.

‘Lula’ affirmed that he is still defining the total number of ministries and that new appointments will take place starting next week.

Among the most awaited positions will be that of the Minister of the Environment, to whom ‘Lula’ promised to provide resources to combat deforestation and preserve the Amazon.

The future president promised to form a government with greater diversity, “that has the face of Brazilian society.”

“There will come a time when you will see more women here than men and the participation of many Afro-descendant colleagues,” he said this Friday after naming five men.

‘Lula’ da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the ballot on October 30, will assume power on January 1 for the third time, after having governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010.