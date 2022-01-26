Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives and the most powerful woman in Washington, announced on Tuesday (25) her candidacy for reelection in Congress, without specifying whether she also wants to remain in office as president.

“This election is crucial,” said the 81-year-old lawmaker, about the midterm legislative elections in which US President Joe Biden is at risk of losing the Democratic majority he enjoys in Congress.

“It is our democracy that is at stake, nothing less,” insisted the California state-elect in a video posted on Twitter, recalling the attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters and the restrictions adopted in some Republican states against access to vote.

“But, as we say, we don’t regret, we act,” declared Pelosi, a skilled strategist who has been in Congress since 1987 and who knows firsthand the ins and outs of power.

“That’s why I’m running for re-election,” he announced.

Pelosi, however, showed discretion about her desire to be in the Chamber of Deputies. The left wing of the Democratic Party has been pushing for a change of leadership for several years.

Considered a moderate in her San Francisco constituency, Nancy Pelosi is largely responsible for passing Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, just as she had been for Barack Obama’s healthcare reform.

Conservatives, however, denounce the arrogance of this woman, wife of businessman and millionaire Frank Pelosi.

During the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, she assumed the role of the Republican president’s main opponent. In a spectacular gesture, Pelosi tore up the last State of the Union address from the then-tenant of the White House in February 2020.

Mother of five, Nancy Pelosi was born on March 26, 1940 in Baltimore to an Italian-American Catholic family. Her father and brother were mayors of this large industrial city in the northeast of the country.

