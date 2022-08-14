A delegation of members of the american congress arrived this sunday Taiwan for an unannounced visit, said a US diplomatic source on the island.

This visit by five people, a senator and four representatives, Democrats and Republicans, which will last until Monday according to the American Institute in Taiwan, comes days after the main maneuvers ever carried out by China around the island.

The maneuvers were a response to a visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan accuses China of using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to train for an invasion.

In response, the United States reiterated its commitment to the region, saying it will strengthen its trade relations with Taiwan and indicating that it will carry out new air and sea crossings in the strait in response to “provocative” Chinese actions, Kurt Campbell, coordinator of the White House for Asia-Pacific.

China considers that Taiwan, populated by some 23 million inhabitants, is one of its provinces that has not yet been able to reunite with the rest of the territory since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

“The delegation will meet with senior Taiwanese officials to address bilateral relations, regional security issues, climate change,” the US Institute said.

The US parliamentarians will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, it added.

