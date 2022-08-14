





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A man died in an apparent suicide earlier on Sunday after crashing his car into a barricade near the United States Capitol and firing shots into the air, police said.

As the man was getting out of the crashed car, the vehicle was engulfed in flames just after 4:00 a.m. local time between Capitol Street and Second Street, US Capitol Police said.

“At this time, it doesn’t look like the man was targeting any member of Congress, who is in recess, and it doesn’t look like the officers fired their weapons,” Capitol Police said.

Police said the man fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street. When police responded and approached, the man shot himself, police said. No one else was hurt.

The death is being investigated by the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, which did not immediately release the man’s identity or any details of his motives.

(By David Shepardson)







