The Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Brazil, Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, said this Wednesday (15), that the US Congress will define in the coming weeks with the White House the amount that will be donated to the Amazon Fund. . Financial support was the subject of last week’s meeting between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and US President Joe Biden.

“President Biden underscored his intention to work with Congress and bring the full commitment of the United States government to make a significant initial contribution to the Amazon Fund and other important initiatives aimed at addressing the climate crisis, as well as mobilizing additional industry resources. private sector and US and international philanthropic institutions,” said Bagley.

The Amazon Fund was resumed by President Lula in January and already has donations from countries such as Norway, Germany and France. "We were very happy to be a part of [do fundo]. We anticipate that in the coming weeks the value will be disclosed. We are very excited," she added.

Lula and Biden will act together in defense of democracy

Still according to the ambassador, Biden and Lula gave a clear sign of the synergy between the two. In addition to the Amazon Fund, topics such as trade agreements and democracy were discussed between the presidents of Brazil and the United States during the meeting at the White House. “They have very bold views on their political priorities, that was remarkable, and it demonstrates a clear indication of the many important issues on our bilateral agenda,” added Bagley.

Asked if there is any measure already defined to strengthen democracy in both countries, she said that “there is still nothing specific”. “Both [Biden e Lula] they said [na reunião que tiveram] on the effect of disinformation and misinformation not only on the campaign, but on the subsequent repercussions of all this, as happened on 6 January [de 2021] in the United States and on January 8 [de 2023] in Brazil, in addition to the difficulties that arise when democracy is challenged around the world”, declared the ambassador.

According to Bagley, the US president sees Lula as a regional and global leader and, therefore, they are going to work together to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. “What they agreed on is to certainly work together. There’s nothing specific yet, but we’re discussing the outcome of the meetings,” he said.

In the coming weeks members of the White House will visit Brazil to schedule a visit by Joe Biden. The US president accepted Lula’s invitation, but did not set a date for his arrival in Brazil.

“We will provide more details on these visits once they are officially announced. Each will advance policy priorities discussed at the Presidents’ meetings, and will pave the way for a future visit by President Biden to Brazil, an invitation he accepted from the president Lula,” said the ambassador.