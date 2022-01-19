US lawmakers on Tuesday asked UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to publish a report on Xinjiang, a territory in which Washington accuses China of perpetrating genocide against its Uighur Muslim minority, before the start of the Games. Beijing Winter.

The release of the report before the opening of the Games on Feb. 4 “would reaffirm the fact that no country is beyond scrutiny or above international law,” said Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, the two leading Democrats who lead the Congressional Executive Committee on China.

Bachelet, a former Chilean president and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has been asking Beijing for “meaningful and unimpeded access” to Xinjiang for years, with no such visit being possible until now.

In mid-December, a spokesperson for Bachelet had indicated that, however, a report could be published in “a few weeks”.

However, human rights advocates urge the UN to stand firm.

Several human rights organizations accused China of having arrested at least one million Muslims in Xinjiang.

Beijing denies the number and describes the camps as “vocational training centers” to support employment and combat religious extremism.

The United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom announced that they will not send official representation to the games due to the “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights violations”.

Athletes from these countries, however, will participate in the competitions.

