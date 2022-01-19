Those photos look old. And that hasn’t even been a year. But they are from another era. A happy time. In which Atleti smiled embracing a trophy, the last League, the second from Cholo. A coach who today travels to the beautiful San Sebastián on the way to another metal, that of the Cup. The pass to the quarterfinals is played against Real. In his suitcase, only stones (follow the game live on AS.com).

The champion squad, the one in which everyone chose to stay after winning, reinforced with Grizi, not carb. Nothing comes out of it. Neither in 4-4-2 format nor in 5-3-2 version. Everything is a fiasco. Of results, of identity almost. In the League, 16 behind Madrid, with a victory in the last six games. In Super Cup, eliminated by Athletic. In the Champions in eighth with trouble. That the facts, worse the names.

oblak so human and in a horror movie at the end of each stopped ball (ten conceded). The defense is leaking. Between penalties and injuries, Savic and Giménez don’t play, Felipe and Hermoso do to make each game worse in the photos. The center of the field does not command, neither creates nor destroys. Above Suarez wander through a desert and joao continues in his particular Guadiana.

Cholo’s team disdains the first parts and no longer holds the markers in favor. tripper he went away. The infirmary squeezes and suffocates. Llorente and Kondogbia they join Griezmann. Gimenez meets the red in Riyadh in Donosti. Savic will not be forced. Fear of that word: relapse.

Strap or Carrasco; Oyarzabal or Sorloth

Everything weighs, but Cholo made the motto Never stop believing and so he travels to Donosti. With 15 first team players (and five homegrown players, Manu Lama among them: a call that is already a reward for a fight, his, after nine months injured) to continue drinking this Cup that can give him life. With Vrsaljko, the last hero, on the side of a defense of four, with blacksmith next to Koke, with cunha beside joao. That has proven. With just one doubt Carrasco or Correa, his Lord Wolf. And with its stones make a catharsis.

Mathew Ryan, holder again in Cup.

REAL SOCIETY



But in front Imanol. Around, Anoeta, a field where he has lost 40% of times (4 out of 10). The date, the eve of Saint Sebastian’s Day. Although his photos from the start of the season, leader, also seem old: without victory in two months in the League, from November 7 (Osasuna) to January 8 (Celta). without isak (sprain), which does not reach, but with Rafinha, Zubimendi and Januzaj. Imanol’s doubt orbits between sorlot, who already marked Atleti, or Oyarzabal as ‘false 9’. They also want the Cup. And that Simeone and his Atleti experience a cataclysm. With drumming